NYC Welcomes The World’s Original Concept Store

Concept stores as we know them hold the key to unleashing a trend beast’s personal brand. From Dover Street Market’s sprawling showcase of designer goods to Lafayette 148’s personal stylists and other luxury amenities, New York City has its fair share of carefully curated high-end style havens. This fall, New York welcomed the maven of concept stores to South Street Seaport. Clocking in at 28,000-square-feet, 10 Corso Como is the ultimate cross-pollination of the arts – design, architecture, fashion, art, history, cuisine, music, photography and literature.

Founded in 1991 in Milan by editor and publisher Carla Sozzani, 10 Corso Como developed a new retail vocabulary with a diverse consumer experience at the core of its philosophy. Named after its street address, the striking interiors of the pioneering concept store and its signature black and white circular logo were designed by artist and New York native Kris Ruhs, who would go on to design the interiors at all subsequent branches.

10 Corso Como can be visited in Milan, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and now, New York. Notable aspects of this location include an Italian café and restaurant, vintage fashions, new designer collections, high-end collaborations, an art and photography gallery and a garden. The latest exhibit on view now through February 3 is Salvador Dalí, Jean Clemmer: An Encounter, a Work. This is the first time Clemmer’s photographs are on view in the United States and can be purchased at 10 Corso Como.

While the South Street Seaport shopping location, curated by The Howard Hughes Corporation continues to develop, experiential retail experiences prove to be more than just a fleeting fad. “Conceived as a living magazine that inspires visitors to explore a dynamic retail landscape, Carla’s vision for 10 Corso Como is emblematic of the “Port of Discovery” being created at the Seaport,” said David R. Weinreb, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are pleased that such a well-respected and innovative institution has chosen the Seaport District as its U.S. home.”