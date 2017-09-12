DuJour Navigation

How to Quench Your Skin’s Thirst

Discover our perfect antidote for fine lines and parched complexions

Written by Meg Storm

Just like the “no makeup makeup” trend of seasons past, fall’s decidedly more polished look requires well-maintained skin. Just in time, Korean beauty juggernaut Innisfree is finally bringing its natural, ingredient-driven skincare to the U.S. Sourced from the complex ecosystem of Jeju Island, the anti-aging orchid collection is infused with the hearty flower extract known for its skin strengthening properties, while the brand’s bestselling green tea hydrating serum plumps and nourishes even the most parched complexions.

Youth-Enriched Rich Cream with Orchid, $31, INNISFREE, innisfree.com.

