Why You Should Try a Reset Facial

Unless you’ve experienced the benefits for yourself (and if you haven’t, we 10/10 recommend you do), the allure of a facial might seem purely cosmetic. It’s true that after a facial your skin does compare to the glowing models on the Glossier Instagram feed. And yes, they’re super relaxing and a treat (especially if your aesthetician knows their way around a proper head massage). But the benefits of a facial can be much more long-term than that.

Facials have been known as a key to preventing the appearance of aging and they can help improve skin’s elasticity quickly and effectively. These days you can find treatments that are touted as ‘workouts’ for your skin and it’s commonplace, especially at membership-based studios like Heyday NY, for people to get one on a monthly, or even weekly basis. But especially after a damaging winter season, the need to pamper your skin has never been greater. Dry and dull winter skin, meet a Reset Facial.

To get rid of dead skin cells and begin the spring season with the healthiest skin, a Reset Facial is an option for both the avid facial fan and novice alike—no matter how aggressive your routine has been, there is still damage that’s simply inevitable. Below, we speak with Heyday NY Skin Therapist Wanda Chandler about your winter skincare misconceptions and why a Reset Facial can give you the kickstart you need to repair the season’s damage.

What are the top things people’s skin endures during the winter? What damage is done?

During the winter, the skin may experience many different skin problems. The ones I most often see are winter burn (which can feel like a sunburn), flaky skin, extreme dehydration and dryness, broken skin and chapped lips. And, if you have broken capillaries and/or rosacea, you may see flare-ups.

Are there any misconceptions about skin care during the winter that you’d like to make clear?

When you feel completely dry or dehydrated, some people stop exfoliating. That is exactly when you should exfoliate more with a physical exfoliant. Exfoliation triggers sebum production, therefore, the skin feels smoother and can appear with a healthy glow.

Also, for active skiers, they always assume because it’s winter and there’s snow that they do not need to use sunscreen. Nothing can be further from the truth. Protecting your skin with an SPF 30 or higher is crucial to protecting your skin in the winter no matter what condition you’re in.

Is there something (damage-wise) that’s inevitable during this time? For example, many people strive to moisturize more during the winter but is there something we just can’t beat, regardless of our skincare regimen?

Redness is one of those things that will continue to appear during the winter season. That is why everyone should always use SPF. Sensitivity is heightened during this time. Don’t neglect the eyes, ears, nose and lips, make sure to keep them hydrated!

Everyday our skin is aging. Having a great skincare routine, especially one heavy in moisture, will help you age smartly. Regular visits to your dermatologist and esthetician will also help with the aging process.

What does a Reset Facial treatment entail?

I’d recommend using a creamy cleanser, get a hydrating peel to help with exfoliation, and a hydrating mask for eyes and lips. And a great facial oil! Here are some recommendations:

– For a creamy or gentle cleanser: I love the Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser

– For a toner: Ursa Major makes a great toner with Aloe, Bamboo and Green tea. We even have it in wipes!

– For serums: Naturopathica’s Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum, and/or Image Skincare’s Ageless Total Pure Hyaluronic-6 Filler mixed with a brightening Vitamin C serum like Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum

– For an oil: My favorite is the Naturopathica Vitamin C15 Wrinkle Repair Serum

– For a night cream: The Regenerating Night Cream from Grown Alchemist is the best!

How important is it to get a Reset Facial, even if you’ve been getting facials all winter long?

It is so important to reset your skin at the end of the season. You need to get rid of the dead skin cells and start with the healthiest skin for spring.

After you get a Reset Facial, what’s the #1 most important daily thing to do to maintain the reset facial benefits?

Drink lots of water! Use your oils during the day and serums during the night until the skin starts to feel balanced again. When it does, you can begin your serums day and night again. The reason you do not want to use your oils at night is because you want the skin to breathe naturally and in your sleep state your skin is producing the most oil.