The past five seasons of Bravo’s hit reality show Vanderpump Rules have offered viewers an inside look at the dramatic lives of the employees at Real Housewives of Bevery Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Throughout the years viewers have seen drinks thrown, people fired and relationships end (and begin again).

For original cast member Katie Maloney, the ride has been somewhat of an emotional rollercoaster, culminating in her marriage to fellow castmate Tom Schwartz last season. “Depending on the issue, it can be difficult to watch the show and relive certain things with everyone watching,” she says. She adds that at the start of the show’s success, she would find herself drawn to the comment section on social media, where fans and haters alike immediately flocked to share their thoughts. “You want to clap back and argue, and that would usually happen after a bottle of wine,” she says with a laugh. “You want to reserve the right to defend yourself. It’s not a script, and we aren’t playing characters.”

Maloney was the target of body shaming through social media, which she admits lent itself to her own personal issues. “Tom [Schwartz] would tell me not to read it and that the comments don’t matter but it’s just not me to ignore it,” she says. “People tend to be insensitive about the issues and dehumanize us when they attack us on social media. It can be so rotten and toxic sometimes,” she adds.

With the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules underway, Maloney has learned to dig through the “garbage” to find the supporters on social media and she says she finds strength in being able to interact with their positive messages. “I’ve obviously struggled with body image and used to hold myself to a ridiculous standard. I think it’s an important message to share with people that women’s bodies should be celebrated, not criticized.”

As a way of celebrating herself, Maloney says she takes to her makeup bag. “Some people express themselves through their clothing, art or music, and I do it through makeup and hair,” she explains. “It’s never about masking anything; it’s about enhancing what you have.”

By creating the beauty and lifestyle blog Pucker & Pout, Maloney made a creative outlet for herself to be positive and share all of her top tips on makeup, skincare and wellness. It’s approachable and relatable, offering readers everyday beauty suggestions, Maloney’s must-have products and most recently, announcing Pucker & Pout’s collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Julie Hewett.

Maloney paired up with Hewett to create two shades of matte lipstick, made from Hewett’s signature formula. The two shades, named “Pucker,” a pink color, and “Pout,” a nude, will officially launch in early Spring. “I always wanted Pucker & Pout to be a lifestyle beauty brand, not just a blog. I’m excited and I hope people love them,” Maloney says of the new launch. Until the official release, fans can see Maloney and her killer beauty looks on Vanderpump Rules every Monday on Bravo at 9/8c.