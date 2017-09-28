Yes, you read that right: tooth gloss is a thing.

Like lip gloss, tooth gloss works to reflect light, brightening teeth to give them a healthy, freshly-brushed sheen. The man behind this unique beauty development is Dr. Michael Apa, the Insta-famous cosmetic dentist responsible for the smiles of Lea Michele, Uma Thurman, royal families and more. Through his namesake line, Apa Beauty, Dr. Apa aims to combine top-notch oral care with the quality and luxury of a prestige beauty brand.

His most unique product, tooth gloss, was adapted from the runway and Dr. Apa’s version works to do more than just make teeth shine. Green tea and peppermint oil combat bad breath and bacteria, while safflower seed and jojoba oil nourish teeth and gums and xylitol combats cavities. Dr. Apa recommends using it with the Apa Lip Loofah and Apa Blue Lip Shine to really up your smile’s radiance.

If you’re as curious as we were try tooth gloss for yourself here—from there, let your teeth shine bright like a diamond.