Why Should You Start With Your Scalp?

Lifestyle changes and rises in stress levels often result in an inevitable thinning of hair, and the Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona is catering to the needs of those with diminishing strands with the opening of the world’s first HairSpa Studio, which gives travelers the opportunity to treat their manes while on vacay. Offering exclusive hair and scalp services, such as Anti-Aging Hair Rituals, which begin with a scalp analysis using an iMicro camera, the studio will give guests the full 411 on their locks, including hair density and condition of scalp. Following the assessment, guests can choose from an array of treatments, including a scalp scrub. Can’t make it to Barcelona? New York City’s FourteenJay salon in Tribeca offers a similar approach (scalp camera included) and marries hair health with the perfect cut, color, and blowout.