Last night, Greta Gerwig, writer and director of Lady Bird, took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The film won against Jordan Peele’s Get Out, James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, Michael Gracey’s The Greatest Showman, and Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya. During her acceptance speech, Gerwig thanked her “beautiful cast,” including “the goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.” She also gave a shout out to her hometown of Sacramento, California, the location that inspired the screenplay for Lady Bird, saying, “[Sacramento] gave me roots and wings and helped me to get to where I am today.”

We were touched by Gerwig’s passionate speech and also couldn’t help but notice her enviable smokey eye—a look created by celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher, inspired by “modern Hollywood,” exclusively for Charlotte Tilbury. Here, we got the breakdown of how to recreate the polished yet glam red carpet look.

PREP

To begin, Streicher applied Caudalie’s new Premier Cru Serum to the face and décolleté to energize skin, followed with the Caudalie Premier Cru Eye Cream and Premier Cru Cream for an additional radiance boost.

FACE

Streicher created an even base with Charlotte Tilbury’s new Brightening Youth Glow as an all-over primer, followed by Magic Foundation. Streicher then applied the new Hollywood Flawless Filter (which launches March 2018!) over the foundation to highlight the cheekbones, décolleté and cleavage. This combo complexion trick creates optimal glow levels, according to Streicher.

She then used the Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium to sculpt and add subtle definition, followed by a dusting of the bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold along the tops of the cheekbones and in the corners of the eyes. Streicher finished Gerwig’s look with Airbrush Flawless Finish in 2 Medium and spritzed Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir to keep the face smudge-proof all night.

EYES

For a modern spin on the classic smokey eye, Streicher applied Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black to the top lash line for a smoked-up base. Streicher then went for Tilbury’s Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick, wetting the brush and applying the silvery-grey “enhance” shade and black “smoke” shade to t