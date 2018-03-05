Though actress Emma Stone received no nominations herself at this year’s Academy Awards, it could be argued that she did steal the show for a moment or two. When announcing the nominees for the Best Director category at last night’s ceremony, the 2017 Best Actress winner made a clear dig at the number of male directors nominated in the category compared to the lone female, Greta Gerwig.

“It is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art,” Stone said before revealing the nominees. “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year. They are the nominees for achievement in directing.”

The moment was followed by applause from the audience and obvious support shown on social media. In addition to her endearing announcement, Stone’s flawless beauty look was met with great applause as well. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin says she was inspired by “the unabashedly high glamour and powerful feeling of the late 70’s, early 80’s – a time when women wore strong, modern looks.”

Stone’s beauty regime for the Oscars started the night before when Goodwin had her use use Kiehl’s NEW Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask. The key to achieving a natural glow for the day-of was integrating Kiehl’s NEW Glow Formula Skin Hydrator with the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in “Gobi.” Although the Glow Formula Skin Hydrator isn’t launching until May, you can pre-order now to ensure you have the perfect glow for the spring. The hydrator improves skin’s glow with illuminating minerals and the new formula provides instant radiance with 24-hour moisture, proven by Emma Stone’s look.

Goodwin applied the Kiehl’s-focused skincare blend with a foundation brush, slowly blending it toward the outside of the face and down the neck with a Beauty Blender.

“I used NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in “Chantilly” to any blemishes and under the eyes,” she says, followed by dusting on NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder with a contour brush. Next, Goodwin applied “Kingpen” and “Buzzed” from the NARS Wanted 1 Cheek Palette to the apples of the cheeks. On Stone’s brows, Goodwin used Brow Defining Cream in “Tanami” with an angled eyebrow brush before applying a clear brow gel to set the hairs in place.

On Stone’s eyes, Goodwin chose NARS Wanted Eyeshadow Palette in “Shadow Hill” and blended close to the brow. “I used NARS Velvet Shadow Stick in “Glénan” on the lid, as well as “Wicked Game” from the Wanted palette. Using a small angled brush, I applied NARS Dual-Intensity Eye Shadow in “Arcturus” as eyeliner. After the eye shadow was complete, I curled the lashes at the root and applied NARS Audacious Mascara in Black Moon,” Goodwin explains.

Finally, Goodwin chose NARS Precision Lip Liner in “Lérins” to keep the lipstick from moving throughout the night. “I buffed it into the lips using a Q-tip, and then applied NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in “Let’s Go Crazy.” I used NARS Lip Gloss in “Angelika” to finish off the look.”

From Kiehl’s to NARS, Emma Stone’s beauty look for the 90th Academy Awards was radiant and flawless, just as we expected.