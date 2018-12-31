Discover The Inspiration Behind Jen Atkin’s New Scent

Celebrity hairstylist and Ouai haircare founder Jen Atkin is adding a new scent, North Bondi—and full-size bottles—to her burgeoning fragrance empire, thankfully just in time for the holidays. The brand-new scent joins the existing collection of Melrose, Mercer Street, and Rue St. Honoré. Below, we get the scoop on her inspiration.

What scent is most nostalgic from your youth?

I grew up in Hawaii. Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum smells like summer (notes include bergamot, Italian lemon, Rose de Mai, violet, and white musk).

What is your inspiration for each fragrance?

I’m constantly traveling between Los Angeles, New York, Australia, and Paris for work. I named them after my favorite areas of each city, Rue St. Honoré, Mercer Street, North Bondi, and Melrose. I wanted to create a worldly line, and scent absolutely invokes our sense of memory.

Where is your all-time favorite place in the world?

Paris! It’s where my husband and I had our first date and eloped years later.