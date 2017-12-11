In the age of endless beauty trends, tips, hacks and must-haves, Byrdie is the millennial’s ultimate makeup guru. As a Clique-owned online destination for beauty-aficionados, Byrdie has cultivated a digital community meant to guide women through all things beauty related. From runway trends to makeup how-to’s, Byrdie’s voice is approachable and shoppable.

Starting on December 1, Byrdie partnered with national leading fashion retailer, Nordstrom, to create the Byrdie Beauty Lab, an immersive pop-up shop that goes beyond shopping for the latest highlighter and eyeliner. The lab offers top products selected by Byrdie editors, from GloPRO’s Microneedling Regeneration Tool to a DuJour favorite, Ouai Haircare.

Not only will the pop-up have these top products available for purchase, but there will be educational masterclasses available for consumers to learn how to get the most out of the products they purchase. From your favorite highlighter to the must-have fragrances for the season, Byrdie editors have curated the best items for shoppers to experiment with, sample and take home. A few of the masters who will be included are Joanna Vargsa, Nam Vo and Jen Atkin, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Ouai, who will be available for a meet and greet on December 14. These classes will help you replicate the looks you love on celebs.

Visit beautylab.byrdie.com now to reserve your spot for one of the remaining masterclasses or to shop the lab.

12/13: Glossy Makeup: From Skin to Eyes to Lips, How to Wear It in Real Life With Katie Jane Hughes

12/14: Meet and Greet and Q&A With Jen Atkin

12:15: How to Find Your Signature Scent or Layer Fragrances to Create Your Own

Location:

393 Broadway, New York, NY 10013