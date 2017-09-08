Yesterday, Nicole Richie revealed her new role as the face of Urban Decay’s brand-new Troublemaker Mascara. The star announced the big news on Instagram, where she posted “#HereComesTrouble.”

Known for cult products like the Naked Palette and Perversion Mascara, Urban Decay’s newest release volumizes, lengthens and separates lashes for a bold, smudge-proof look. Infused with hollow silica and ultralight fibers, the formula give fringe a lush look without weighing down the lashes. Polymers, Vitamin E and panthenol combine to nourish the lashes and prevent flaking, smearing and smudging.

Get your hands on one of the prismatic new tubes here.