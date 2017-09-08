DuJour Navigation

Nicole Richie Is Urban Decay’s New Troublemaker

The brand has tapped the actress and style icon to be the face of their newest release

Written by Rachel Barber

Yesterday, Nicole Richie revealed her new role as the face of Urban Decay’s brand-new Troublemaker Mascara. The star announced the big news on Instagram, where she posted “#HereComesTrouble.”

Known for cult products like the Naked Palette and Perversion Mascara, Urban Decay’s newest release volumizes, lengthens and separates lashes for a bold, smudge-proof look. Infused with hollow silica and ultralight fibers, the formula give fringe a lush look without weighing down the lashes. Polymers, Vitamin E and panthenol combine to nourish the lashes and prevent flaking, smearing and smudging.

Get your hands on one of the prismatic new tubes here.

 

