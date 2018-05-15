As a celebrity makeup artist and native New Yorker, Nicole Bryl caters to the fast-paced lifestyle that can sometimes lead us to a lackluster skin routine. “We like to get straight to the point – and fast. Not even in our wildest dreams do we have time to luxuriate all day long; we all lead very fast-paced, productive lives. But we all want the effects of what a day of pampering can bring us – to look young and rejuvenated,” Bryl says of the inspiration for her own skincare line. “I wanted something for my own skin that was straight-to-the-point, no-nonsense effective, yet still embodied the purest feeling a day of relaxation could bring me,” she adds. With Bryl’s simple four-minute anti-aging treatment, women can gain flawless, red carpet-ready skin that her clients like Melania Trump and Maria Menounos seem to pull off effortlessly.

Bryl has always emphasized the sentiment of good skincare before good makeup, which is why her four-minute anti-aging treatment contains Vitamin C, which is proven to reduce the damage that free radicals do to your skin. Topical Vitamin C also protects your skin from premature aging and, when used daily, helps to prep and prime the skin in order to create the perfect canvas to then superbly absorb any product applied. Read more about Nicole Bryl’s top tips and techniques in utilizing this four-minute procedure below.

Step 1 – Face Tightening Mask

Vitamin C Hand Crafted Face Tightening Mask is Nicole’s anti-aging secret weapon. Designed to blast your skin with Vitamin C concentrations for just two short minutes 5-7 times per week, its antioxidant powers are then absorbed into the skin and continue working even after your skin has been washed and scrubbed. The significant amounts of Vitamin C in the Tightening Mask will remain in the skin for up to three days, extending the effects of firmness and elasticity, visibly tightening sagging skin, and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 2 – Face Smoothing Scrub

Vitamin C Hand Crafted Face Smoothing Scrub should be used 5-7 times per week following your Face Tightening Mask application. It is essential to continuously scrub away dead, dull skin and dirt build-up on your face in order to maintain young, beautiful skin. Using this scrub also allows for the maximum absorption and efficacy of your steady topical infusions of Nicole Bryl Vitamin C products, while strongly exfoliating and smoothing your skin – like you’ve never felt before. Smoothing Scrub also replenishes the skin with Vitamin C, helping you to maintain the appearance of healthy, younger-looking skin.

Step 3 – Face Lifting Water

Vitamin C Face Lifting Water, Nicole’s signature anti-aging formula, is used twice a day (AM & PM) on the face, neck and décolletage before applying your favorite moisturizer or Nicole’s Perfecting Serum. Face Lifting Water is designed to infuse the skin on a daily basis with the anti-aging properties of Vitamin C – crucial for improving collagen synthesis – helping to firm the skin, smooth wrinkles and leave your face feeling lifted. This potent antioxidant soothes as it helps rejuvenate aging and photo-damaged skin, lessens the effects of free radicals, and maintains one’s youthful appearance for life.

Step 4 – Face Perfecting Serum or Favorite Oil/Moisturizer

To conclude, you must apply a serum/moisturizer or face oil of your choice, followed by an SPF 30 or higher. This step is important because once your skin has been primed correctly with the first three steps it then can fully absorb your favorite hydrating products and SPF allowing your favorite products to then work faster and more effectively. Makeup will also look flawless!

Step 5 – Apply SPF Followed by Makeup