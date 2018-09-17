Beauty Techniques Reinventing The Way We Glow

In n’ Out: Skin Laundry’s signature 15-minute laser and light treatment catapulted the facial-focused spa into all-star status for its zero downtime (and super speedy) results. Now, they’re adding a new service to their menu. The Ultra Fractional treatment is a non-ablative fractional resurfacing laser treatment for more aggressive results, still sans downtime. In 30 minutes, a laser goes to work rapidly targeting pigmentation, reversing sun damage and stimulating collagen. Optimal treatment is usually one to two sessions per month, and the best part is, it can be alternated with the brand’s signature Laser & Light treatment. Post-summer, it feels like the perfect solution. $250 for a 30-minute treatment, skinlaundry.com.

Mask It: Celebrity aesthetician Dr. Dennis Gross has created a full-face device that utilizes a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights to smooth wrinkles, diminish discoloration and clear acne for a beautiful, youthful complexion. Strap it on, press the power button, select your preferred light setting (blue destroys acne, red stimulates collagen production) and three minutes later, you’ll feel the glow. Optimal results are seen in about 10 weeks. SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, $435, sephora.com.

Skin Deep: Summers at the beach are great for the soul, not so great for the skin. Enter La Mer’s new Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask for instant healing hydration. Powered by the master science of the brand’s popular The Treatment Lotion, the new sheet masks are loaded with La Mer’s nutrient-rich Miracle Broth and The Revitalizing Ferment to help promote younger-looking skin. Minutes after slapping a mask on our skin, we looked plumper and less parched, and felt soothed from all that summer sun. $150 for six, lamer.com.

Custom Creations: There’s a reason why beauty junkies obsess to their very core over the SkinCeuticals line of serums. The brand has established a cult following thanks to formulas that reduce everything from fine lines to discoloration. That’s why we’re so excited about the brand’s new Custom D.O.S.E (Diagnostic Optimization Serum Experience) serum. The process begins in a dermatologist’s office, where a diagnostic tool determines the exact needs of the patient based on his or her skin type. Up to 24 individual ingredients are combined at percentages based on the skin’s needs to deliver a serum that’ll fix everything that ails you. $195, skinceuticals.com.

Baby Beauty: If skin softer than a baby’s bottom is your goal, we’ve got the answer: the Erbium YAG laser treatment, performed by dermatologist Dr. Julie Russak and her team, is a high-energy pulsed light treatment that penetrates deep within the skin’s layers to correct fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage and scarring. Downtime is about a week, but the results are well worth the freak show—promise. $1,200 per treatment, russakplus.com.