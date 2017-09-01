Moroccanoil Launches Fearless Beauty Campaign

Moroccanoil, the go-to brand for oil-infused haircare and creator of the cult-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment, just released two new additions to their collection, in conjunction with the debut of their new campaign: Fearless Beauty.

The campaign aims to encourage the women of today to go for what they want—both in their hairstyling and otherwise. “Moroccanoil wants to encourage women to be fearless in their beauty choices by giving them the tools for guilt-free styling,” says Moroccanoil’s Artistic Director Kevin Hughes in a statement. The campaign features four dynamic women as they fearlessly pursue their passions, including underwater photographer Aldara Ortega, master trainer Traci Copeland, model Zazoe van Liechout and skateboarder Lohelani Hicks.

Accompanying the new campaign, the brand released two new products. The Moroccanoil Perfect Defense serves as a weightless shield against temperatures up to 450⁰F, hydrating strands with argan oil and vitamins and protecting against the damaging effects of heat styling. The Moroccanoil Mending Infusion mends frayed ends, tames frizz and reduces dryness and color damage. Packed with quinoa protein, antioxidants and amino acids, the infusion transforms brittle, dry strands to nourished and silky.

Watch all of the videos here, and join the campaign by posting your own fearless beauty moments using the hashtag #FearlessBeauty.