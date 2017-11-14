After years of keeping the cult-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment in her beauty arsenal, supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio was named the brand’s Beauty Ambassador this year. In honor of the new partnership, Sampaio spills the beauty secrets she’s learned, both on set and off.

What is your daily beauty routine?

For skincare, I love to add a few drops of Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil onto my face and body creams for extra hydration and anti-aging benefits. My makeup is very low maintenance. I believe less is more when it comes to your skin, I use a toner, serum and a moisturizer daily. When I’m not working, I like to let my skin breathe, so I’ll use either no makeup or I’ll do very simple light make up, some concealer, mascara, highlighter, and I’m good to go.

What’s the number one beauty tip you’ve learned from being on sets?

I love a red lip, so learning how to use a lip liner to really draw your lips was one of the best beauty tips I’ve learned. Also, when you’re just not looking and feeling your best, I’ve learned that a little bit of highlighter can really brighten up your face.