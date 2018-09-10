How to Recreate The Monse NYFW Runway Show Hair

Though the Monse Spring/Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week show attracted a slew of stylish celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton, the spotlight remained on the runway. The relatively young fashion label, headed by founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, offered an energizing show with clever beauty looks to complement the ready-to-wear designs. With a nautical theme laced throughout the collection, Monse attendees saw stripes, brass buttons and chic knots parading down the catwalk.

Playing off those influences, lead hair stylist Pasquale Ferrante was enlisted to create the stunning looks for the Spring 2019 runway show. Paying homage to the rope accent used throughout the collection, Ferrante created a deconstructed knotted ponytail using amika hair products. From the Accomplice Dryer to the Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray, see below for what you’ll need to recreate the hairstyles seen at the Monse Spring/Summer 2019 NYFW show.

Step-by-Step How to Get the Look:

1. Prep the look by applying Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray throughout the hair, and let it dry naturally.

2. Next, apply Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse at the roots through the mid-lengths of the hair.

3. Dry using The Accomplice Dryer , and add slight movement to the hair using a medium-sized barrel from The Chameleon 5 Barrel Interchangeable Curling Kit.

4. Divide the hair into three large sections: two on the sides and a vertical top section.

5. Create a knot with the two side sections, and join with the vertical section to create a low ponytail.

6. Wrap the base of the ponytail with a black elastic cord, and secure the look with Fluxus Touchable Hairspray.

Photo credit: Ari Weiss