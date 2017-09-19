There is perhaps no greater beauty challenge than finding the right foundation shade, but bareMinerals is hoping to change that with its bespoke Made-2-Fit formula. Created in partnership with MatchCo, the innovative technology that turns a smartphone into a virtual makeup artist, users download an app and take pictures of their complexion that are analyzed to create a 100 percent custom shade (seriously, no two are the same). The personalized bottle then arrives at customers’ doorsteps in less than a week.

Made-2-Fit Fresh Faced Liquid Foundation, $49, bareMinerals, bareminerals.com.