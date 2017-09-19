DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Foundation For a Fresh Face

This personalized product from bareMinerals is virtually perfect

Written by Meg Storm

There is perhaps no greater beauty challenge than finding the right foundation shade, but bareMinerals is hoping to change that with its bespoke Made-2-Fit formula. Created in partnership with MatchCo, the innovative technology that turns a smartphone into a virtual makeup artist, users download an app and take pictures of their complexion that are analyzed to create a 100 percent custom shade (seriously, no two are the same). The personalized bottle then arrives at customers’ doorsteps in less than a week.

Made-2-Fit Fresh Faced Liquid Foundation, $49, bareMinerals, bareminerals.com.

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
STORIES DUJOUR