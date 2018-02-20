Synonymous with ultra-prestige skincare, La Prairie is known for their cult-favorite Skin Caviar collection and products that cost upwards of $500. While the Swiss skincare brand is known for being expensive, they’re also known for the extensive science behind their products, and as a result, have occupied the bathroom cabinets of beauty editors since its inception.

In a very expensive new debut, La Prairie has launched the La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir. The night concentrate works to give you “newborn skin” while you sleep and boasts a $1,200 price tag. Those familiar with the brand (we’re fans of the beautiful White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion and the decadent Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask) might also be familiar with dropping a few hundred dollars on skincare. But what actually makes this new product worth upwards of $1,000?

The new serum is meant to be the pinnacle of your skincare regimen: transforming the skin into radiant, youthful skin. It also includes the highest concentration of La Prairie’s Cellular Complex and Advanced Platinum Complex, making it a product for those seeking serious results. Dr. Jacqueline Hill, Director of Strategic Innovation and Science at La Prairie, stresses the importance of nighttime skincare, as the skin regenerates itself as we sleep. She says, “We aimed to create a unique formula capable of creating newborn skin by supporting cell renewal and regenerative processes in the skin overnight. [We wanted] to achieve ultimate rejuvenation in a holistic way, taking into account the latest insights in skin cell behaviour and skin biology.”

To experience the full arsenal, you can follow the Night Elixir with the Platinum Rare Cellular Eye Essence, Platinum Rare Cellular Eye Cream and finish with Platinum Rare Cellular Cream.