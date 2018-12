’Tis the season for endless cocktail parties, family gatherings, and running around like a crazy person trying to finish every last task before the holidays. Which is precisely why we’re fawning over La Mer’s The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 for portable touch-ups on the go. Weightless, buildable color combines with healing hydration to keep that complexion looking flawless on the fly, no matter how many hours it’s been since you washed your face.

$120, cremedelamer.com.