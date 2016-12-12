This holiday season, members of the kult of Kylie Jenner will descend on the Westfield Topanga mall in hot pursuit of products from the teen mogul’s highly successful beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Previously available only online, Kylie Lip Kits, Kyshadow and other coveted items will be for sale while supplies last (so hurry—the line is notorious for selling out quickly) in an over-the-top pop up shop designed by Jenner to look like her bedroom, which her 100 million followers across social media platforms know is a luxurious wonderland complete with fur, mirrors and lip-themed art.

In the spirit of Kristmas, customers will snag their products off of a giant tree.

“I am so psyched to share with everyone my first Kylie Cosmetics flagship store,” she said in a release. “This store totally brings to life the vision that’s been inside my mind—it’s 100% Kylie.”