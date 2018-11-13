Visit The Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop This Holiday Season

Preparing for the holiday season seems to start earlier and earlier every year. From decorating your home to making travel plans to sending out cards, the holidays can sometimes feel like one never-ending checklist. My list of family, friends and loved ones to gift is usually my longest list, and the most challenging to complete. Finding unique presents that are also useful can be difficult in a sea of ordinary options.

This year, beloved skincare brand, Kiehl’s, has unveiled a festive Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop in New York City armed with something special for everyone on your list. The unique pop-up is open from November 5 to December 24 and is truly an experiential shopping workshop for customers looking for unique gifts. You can design customized gift packaging, personalized product labels and mix and match Kiehl’s products depending on who you are shopping for. There is a “Kiehl’s On The Go” station where you can fill a travel bag or tin with a variety of travel-sized products – the perfect gift for your jet-setter friend!

If perhaps you don’t quite fancy yourself the creative type, but you obviously want to give someone the gift of Kiehl’s, choose from a selection of gifts from the 2018 Holiday Collection. Of which, you can find three sets in the Kiehl’s x Andrew Bannecker for Feeding America collection, with 100% of Kiehl’s net profits, up to $100,000, benefitting Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Along with the interactive stations set up–and Instagram-friendly décor created by artist Andrew Bannecker, the designer of Kiehl’s Holiday 2018 collection–customers will also have the opportunity to attend a slew of two-hour healthy skin workshops. Throughout the duration of the pop-up, skin experts will host these workshops, focusing on Hydration, Prevent & Correct, Replenish, Men’s and Wrapping.

If you are looking for a unique gift for someone on your list, or maybe want to treat yourself this year, head to the Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop at 513 Broadway in SoHo until December 24. For more information on scheduled events and workshops click here.

Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop

513 Broadway (btwn Spring and Broome)

646-960-7384

Open:

November 5 – December 24, 2018

Monday – Saturday from 10:00AM – 9:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 8:00PM

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas