Jessica Alba’s Top Pregnancy Beauty Tips

The soon-to-be mom of three Jessica Alba recently announced that she and husband Cash Warren will be welcoming their first son into their growing family.The pair already have two daughters Haven Garner, 6 and Honor Marie, 9. Naturally, Alba shared the news via an adorable Instagram post, shown below.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT



As a busy mom of two, it’s hard to believe that Alba has expanded her professional repertoire to include actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, traveler and most recently, founder of Honest Beauty. Honest Beauty focuses on safe, eco-friendly beauty products that are cruelty-free. With Alba’s stunning looks before, during and after her pregnancies, we trust her beauty expertise.

From baths, workouts, beauty and more, Alba shared her secrets on how to get through pregnancy looking and feeling your best. Here are her suggestions, and her must-have Honest Beauty products.

Schedule ‘me’ time

I love a good bath! I use our Honest Company Dreamy Lavender Bubble Bath, which smells amazing and helps to make me feel calm.

Drink lots of water

Hydration is absolutely key during pregnancy, so I make it a goal to drink at least 10 bottles of Smartwater a day. Also, water is great for preventing your skin from drying out.

Tip: A cute water bottle can make drinking water more fun, my current fave is the Ban.do “No Bad Days” tumbler.

Nourish from the inside out

It’s important to feed your body (and your face!) with the best possible foods and ingredients. I love really fresh, organic fruits and veggies, and recently can’t get enough peaches.

Tip: My skincare go-to is the Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil, it’s rich in the same fatty acids and vitamins known to feed your body and it helps restore moisture and radiance.

Sweat it out

I try to work out three times per week, I love how I feel more energized and radiant after a good gym session. I’ve been doing total body strength training workouts because they’re great for women like me who are currently pregnant. According to my trainer, Gregg Miele, benefits of strength training may include:

– Improved fitness and strength

– Healthy weight gain (reduction of excessive weight gain)

– Controlled glucose levels (reduces risk of gestational diabetes)

– Better postpartum recovery

Tip: Right now, I’m focusing on strengthening my upper back as I gain more weight in the front. When I’m working out I try not to get too heated and I try and keep my heart rate below 140bpm. Pace yourself and listen to your body. Be sure to consult your doctor before starting a new workout regime.

Never skip moisturizer

Us pregnant ladies need as much moisture as we can get. I apply the Honest Company Organic Body Oil right after the shower, it makes my skin feel super silky without being slippery.

Tip: If you’re feeling dry and flaky, try adding dry brushing to your routine a couple times a week to buff away the dead skin.

If all else fails, swipe on a bold lip

A bright, bold lip always picks me up and makes me feel confident, even on days when I’m not really feeling the “pregnancy glow.” My go-to is the Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Strawberry Kiss.