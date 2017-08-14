For New York-based designer Jason Wu, attracting the A-list set comes naturally; his loyal customers include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon and Julianne Moore, to name a few. But when the designer’s first fragrance hits stores this Friday, you won’t have to be a celebrity to wear Wu on your sleeve.

Launching exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue on August 17th, Wu’s fragrance, called simply “Jason Wu,” features a sophisticated Jasmine Sambac-centric scent that comes in three forms: an eau de parfum Spray, a body cream and a foaming shower oil. The key ingredient recalls the designer’s childhood in Taiwan, and the “fresh, floral and woody” fragrance was designed in collaboration with master perfumer Frank Voelkl. “Here the feminine floralcy and softness is constructed in a way that is sleek and refined—no frills. It is to the point in the best way—clear and polished, yet inviting and beautiful,” Voelkl says in a release.

The spray bottle is designed by architect Andre Mellone (the creative behind Wu’s Tribeca apartment and his shop-in-shop at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York) and resembles the “Fragrance Box Clutch” from Wu’s fall 2017 runway show. Lily Aldridge stars in the perfume’s glossy campaign, which was shot by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and directed by Fabien Baron.

Main Image: Toby McFarlan Pond