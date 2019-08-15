Heading to NYC’s Indie Beauty Expo?

The Indie Beauty Expo showcases up-and-coming independent beauty products and is hosted in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and Dallas every year. In each city, the event highlights various brands and products and creates a unique experience for attendees. This year, Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG) is launching a new initiative in its New York City stop: the Week Of Independent Beauty. The series will feature special satellite events, promotions, digital and in-store experiences, and more throughout the week of August 19 – 23, the same week as Beauty X Capital Summit, Indie Beauty Expo, and Uplink Live.

One of the biggest changes IBMG made for the 5th anniversary of the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City is that the expo won’t be open to consumers. Instead, the IBE will be geared towards buyers, press, influencers, beauty entrepreneurs, and trade professionals. This decision was made in order to connect independent beauty brands with local businesses who can potentially build a community on and offline around the importance of indie beauty products and trends.

With a laundry list of makeup, skincare, wellness, and health-focused products and tools available, consumers aren’t the only ones overwhelmed. The IBE offers the professional side of beauty an inside look at some of the most innovative brands that deserve a moment in the spotlight as well as the trends to watch for.

Okay, so what brands will be at IBE New York and what should you be keeping an eye out for afterwards? See below for the top brands we will be visiting at IBE and a couple of anticipated trends.

1. Good Patch

We all love a quick fix and The Good Patch has something for nearly every beauty and health ailment. With hemp-infused and plant-infused patches, these products are vegan, gluten free, paraben free, cruelty free, and have cute packaging. Opt to treat muscle pain, menstrual aches, stress, lack of sleep, and more.

2. Ingestibles

This might not be a totally new trend in the beauty industry but in our opinion, it is only going to continue growing so you should take a big bite. One of the ingestible brands we are watching is Winged, a female-founded CBD brand that produces hemp-derived soft gels, edible gummies, and oils the can help relieve anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

3. At-Home Nail Care

While spending an hour at the nail salon can be therapeutic and well-deserved, time is not always on our side. Brands like Kosette are offering superb gel nail stickers, portable mini LED blue lights for gel manicures, and various other products to help you keep your nails looking chic from home.

The website and boutiques will go live on day one of IBE New York (August 21) and will only be available to consumers for 60 days. Check out the complete list of events happening during this year’s Week of Independent Beauty here.