Unveiling The Softer Side of Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is known for entertainment and excitement, but the Atlantic City location (which opened this summer) is now offering guests unparalleled relaxation with the Rock Spa & Salon. The state-of-the-art sanctuary, complete with 32 newly designed treatment rooms, including designated facial rooms, couples suites, body treatment areas, a full-service salon, and 20 massage rooms, has something for everyone.

In true Hard Rock fashion, the Rock Spa & Salon delivers the brand’s Rhythm & Motion menu of spa treatments inspired by music. Amplified vibrations, pressure, and patterns are all utilized to bring each guest on their own soothing sonic adventure.

If visitors don’t opt for a specific spa treatment, having a tasty drink at the juice bar or just taking a dip in the Vitality pool and hydrotherapy tub is worth the trip. Whether you’re looking for a simple jog on the treadmill or a full-on, music-inspired rippling massage, the newly opened Rock Spa & Salon is an oasis in Atlantic City that shouldn’t be missed.