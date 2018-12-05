How to Recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Day Look

As the latest celebrity couple to tie the knot, it goes without saying that we can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding weekend looks. With Chopra’s bold fashion statements proving to be successful in the past, it’s no shock that the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star donned a 75-foot train for her Western wedding held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. However, a mild surprise was Chopra’s understated beauty look. She chose a timeless and natural look, created by makeup artist Yumi Mori with Marc Jacobs Beauty. Mori opted for a “soft and natural look to match the spirit of her Ralph Lauren wedding dress,” and used two never-before-seen products from the Summer 2019 launch. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to scoop up those products until May, but Chopra’s wedding beauty has convinced us the wait will be worth it.

See below for an inside look at how Mori achieved Priyanka’s natural look, complete with fresh skin and perfectly balanced hints of color.

SKIN

With unadulterated success, Mori attempted to create “a beautiful, almost airbrushed, but still natural-looking complexion.” Honestly, have we seen more flawless skin? Mori chose the new Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder, a perfecting powder that blurs imperfections, and the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, a creamy concealer stick with major staying power. “I wanted her skin to shimmer and glow so I dusted on the new Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Scarlet to give her a warm, luminous look after I evened out the complexion with the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick,” says Mori. Both products will launch in May 2019.

EYES

Staying consistent with keeping Chopra’s routine simple, Mori used just two products for the bride’s eyes: one eyeshadow and a touch of mascara. To complement the softness of her fresh skin, Chopra wore the coral shade, “On The Dance Floor,” from the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Fantascene. Mori added a touch of drama to Chopra’s lashes with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara.

LIPS

While Mori said ‘thank you, next’ to the habitual bold lip that Chopra is typically known for, a subtle red-stained lip came into play. Mori used Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous, to finish off Chopra’s timeless yet fresh wedding day look.

Main photo courtesy of @priyankachopra