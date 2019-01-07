Get Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Beauty Look

If this multi-hyphenate talent has taught us anything over the past year it’s that, “there could be 100 people in the room and 99 of them don’t believe in you. But all you need is one.” In reality, Lady Gaga had a lot more than just one person believe in her, at least at last night’s 76th Golden Globe Awards. After acing her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, Gaga earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress along with Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

Gaga may not have scored the win for Best Supporting Actress but she did take home the Best Original Song award and absolutely crushed the red carpet, leaving everyone in awe. From her haute couture Valentino gown, inspired by Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, to her blue locks, Gaga brought her own modern twist to the award show.

The finishing touch to Gaga’s style was her glamorous makeup look, created by Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador, Sarah Tanno. Tanno gave Gaga a shimmery metallic eye shade inspired by the star’s purple-hued gown. “She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup. She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga,” Tanno explained.

Tanno used the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow in Frivoluxe to achieve the stormy purple shade on Gaga’s eyes, and blended the shades “Dress” and “How You Want” to add dimension. With Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in “Blacquer” along her lash line followed by See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in “Flashlight,” Tanno was able to create a subtle glamour. Tanno finished Gaga’s dramatic eyes with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara on both top and bottom lashes.

Main image credit: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor for Getty Images