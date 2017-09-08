View the gallery

This fall, the eyes have it. And as with autumn’s best fashion, layering is key to the season’s mesmerizing look. Sisley’s caffeine- and peptide-rich eye cream de-puffs and firms, while a gel shadow, like the new Metalizer from Dior, primes lids. From there, it’s all about mixing color and texture. Marc Jacobs’ palettes offer six shades and finishes meant to be blended into what the designer calls “the dressed eye.” A flick of a felt tip liner, meanwhile, adds definition and is best topped with an ultra-black lengthening mascara.

