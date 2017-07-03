As far as cosmetic procedures go, there’s something for everyone…especially when it comes to navigating the aging process or targeting imperfections. Often, injectables (e.g. Botox, Juvederm, and Restylane) are the go-to gateway into more extensive cosmetic work, and Park Avenue Skin Solutions Founder and Board Certified PA-C Lauren Abramowitz is among the most trusted behind the needle. On a recent visit to her TriBeCa clinic, she shared a few tips, tricks and things to avoid before your first (or next) appointment.

Injectables 101

“Not all injectables are created equal,” says Abramowitz. “Neurotoxins such as Botox, Dysport and Xeomin inhibit muscle movement in areas around the eyes known as crow’s feet as well as in between the eyes and around the forehead. Dermal fillers such as Juvederm, Restylane, and Belotero help to fill in lines around the mouth, plump up lips, and give more volume and definition to various areas of the face.”

Dos and Don’ts

DO have realistic expectations for any and all treatments.

DON’T over-massage after getting dermal filler, as the product can shift.

DON’T drink alcohol for 72 hours, as this also thins the blood.

DON’T ​take Aspirin, Advil, or Aleve or any blood thinners for 72 hours prior to a neurotoxin or dermal filler treatment as these act as blood thinners and can cause potential bruising.

DO ​get treatment from an experienced practitioner.

DON’T touch red wine. If you must drink within the 72 hour period following an appointment, you could sip a small amount of tequila, but red wine can cause significant bruising. Abramowitz recommends a strict no-wine policy after Botox and dermal fillers for at least the first 24-48 hours.

DON’T ​take fish oil or flaxseed oil or foods high in omega such as salmon for 72 hours prior to treatment.

DO ​gently massage the treated area after getting dermal filler (as prescribed by the practitioner).

DON’T ​get a massage for one week after appointment as product can shift and settle in unwanted areas.

DON’T ​eat foods high in sodium and salt.

For Botox, DON’T​ fly for 48-72 hours after treatment as the cabin pressure can cause an eyelid droop. Also, DON’T exercise or do any inversions so the product does not shift for the first 24-hour period.

If you suffer from cold sores or other oral lesions, it’s important to ensure you’re outbreak-free prior to any lip filler appointments. Abramowitz elaborates: “I always recommend taking a prophylactic dose of an oral antiviral medication such as Valtrex. Cold sores are secondary to a herpetic virus that lives in the nerve root, and injectables in the lips can trigger an outbreak. Injectables are contraindicated if one has an active lesion or outbreak and one should wait until the outbreak is fully cleared up before coming in for injectables.”

The Park Avenue Skin Solutions team is among the first to employ a concierge approach to cosmetic services, embodying Abramowitz’s belief that each client is vastly different and should receive customized treatment to optimize results. This level of personalized service and the extreme care with which Abramowitz and her entire staff work is what sets the clinic apart from the rest; in short, whether you’re a first-time lip patient or are just looking to make a few tweaks, it’s safe to say you’re in great hands. Just be sure to follow doctor’s orders.

Learn more about Lauren Abramowitz and Park Avenue Skin Solutions’ services here.