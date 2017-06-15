DuJour Navigation

7 Golden Summer Beauty Products

With new age SPFs, luminous bronzers and contouring body creams, this season’s beauty lineup is your summer salvation

Written by Meg Storm

Achieving that just-back-from-the-beach radiance has never been simpler thanks to a new crop of beautiful bronzers and innovative SPFs. St. Tropez single-use bronzing sheet mask imparts a light, medium or deep tan in just 15 minutes, while vanity-worthy blush and bronzer palettes can be used on the face and body for a subtle glow. All the while, sunscreen-infused mists and setting powders from Soleil Toujours and Supergoop! make reapplying a cinch.

Look through the gallery above at our favorite products.

Main image: Andrea Adriani/imaxtree.com

