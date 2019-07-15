Refresh and Revive Your Skin This Season

Summer is upon us, and given the potential heat index, we’re pumped for facial mists in any and all varieties to cool us off and give us that dewy glow. Enter Bronty Beauty, a brand-new line of multipurpose, supercharged tonics and hydrators that shield skin from harmful pollutants. Each of the six cruelty-free tonics has its own benefits, but all are packed with low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to nourish skin. Our favorite from the line is Refresh—a pre- and post-workout cooling spray with coconut and Tasmanian pepper leaf for an antioxidant boost.