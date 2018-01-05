View the gallery

When Dior anointed Bella Hadid a face of Dior Beauty last year, the young model joined a rarified girl crew of fellow ambassadors like Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence. But as the star of a new campaign for Dior’s social media-inspired Addict Lip Glow collection, Hadid has emerged as the brand’s resident Gen-Z ambassador.

The bubblegum-tinted ad, directed by fashion photographer Cass Bird, stars Hadid and a squad of model cohorts. Against a bumping soundtrack of Princess Superstar’s “Perfect,” Hadid et al. apply a rainbow of Instagram-friendly pigments from the collection – an offshoot of the highly coveted Lip Glow lip balm line. The new collection features holographic and matte finishes seemingly inspired by recent social media phenomena like the matte lip craze and holographic nail tutorials.

The new finishes are available in a rainbow of Millennial pinks, from matte raspberry to holographic purple. To join Hadid’s lustrously lipped squad, visit Sephora or the Dior makeup counter, where the Addict Lip Glow retails for $34.

Main image: Courtesy of Dior.