As “new year, new you” mantras saturate the first few weeks of the year, many of us look to make big changes in our diets, habits, and beauty regimens. But rather than overhaul the 2016 you, why not make a small and easy change to your look for a fresh start? We spoke with some of New York’s stylists, colorists and beauty experts for some ideas and tips for some quick and easy changes.

Add subtle highlights

“Some of us are more bolder in wanting a major change but hair color doesn’t have to always be a major shock. At Adel Atelier Salon, Miranda Shaffer has formulated the Hair Lumieré Technique which is the best used on natural hair to add some brightness to your hair without changing your natural color. Intricately placed hand painted highlights are used to give the illusion of little girls natural highlights. It’s great for a boost but don’t worry about the maintenance. Since you’re not changing your color and only complementing it the grow out is graceful and super low maintenance.” -Stylist and founder of Adel Atelier, Adel Chabbi

Go a cut above

“For the New Year, try a bob and go short! You can make this style look very fresh by adding in some vertical layers to give it texture. With this style you’ll find you don’t have to spend a lot of time with a dryer. Instead, you can apply a great leave-in product like my Paul Labrecque Repair Style. With this product in your hair, you can dry it enough it take away any frizz, then let it sit so that it’s not super straight. Let those layers move! You’ll look younger and sexier.” -Stylist and founder of Paul Labrecque Salon & Spa, Paul Labrecque

Try a makeup trend

“We will continue to see full eyebrows, tinted moisturizers with high SPF sunblock and lots of moisturizing lip colors. I predict the colors of spring to be pastel metallics: light hues of pink, orange, green, blue and brown house will be popular for eyeshadow and lip colors.” Spa Makeup Director, Taymour Hallal

Take it to a new tone

“Something as simple as a gloss can make your hair darker or change the tone of your tresses. Do it at the salon or Clairol has a Natural Instincts that fades in 28 washes. Since the products do not contain ammonia, it’s a great way to try a richer, darker shade without heavy commitment. Think of it as dating instead of being engaged.” -Owner and Colorist at James Corbett Studio and Clairol Color Director, James Corbett

Experiment with Extensions

“To achieve a quick beauty fix in the New Year with out breaking the bank, apply a few fusion extensions to add a boost to areas for volume and strength. The time of application is less than 30 minutes. The individual extensions are invisible to any human eye. When you pass your hand through your hair one cannot feel them. They also last up to four months.” -Stylist and founder of Adel Atelier, Adel Chabbi

Find your Glow

“Try booking a quick peel. Most spas (whether they advertise it or not) are happy to do quick exfoliating treatments. Most likely your service would include a massaging cleanse, a chemical exfoliation that is stronger than you can get as a non-professional but, gentle enough not to require downtime and a soothing or hydrating mask depending on your skin’s needs.” -Founder of Tres Belle Spa, Allison Tray

Improve hair loss

“PRP therapy for hair loss is a treatment that involves withdrawing a patient’s own blood, processing it so that only the enriched cells (platelet-rich plasma) remain, and injecting it into the scalp. PRP contains essential proteins that stimulate natural hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles, promoting healing, accelerating regeneration and fostering new hair formation. Although results vary by individuals, after 3 months of biweekly injections most patients start noticing improvement.” -Founder of Sadick Dermatology, Dr. Neil Sadick