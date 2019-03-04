A Beauty Brand Committed to Community

The beauty industry has been making major strides in the last few years to help build up female-driven communities and truly empower under-privileged females across the globe. We’ve seen huge developments in the industry from Billie, the shaving company that donates 1% of all revenue to women’s causes around the world such as Every Mother Counts, and LOLA, a company dedicated to making trusted reproductive care for women such as 100% organic tampons. Women partnering with various organizations and charities with common goals is what helps incite positive change.

In honor of this year’s International Women’s Day (March 8), the luxury beauty brand Artis has promised to help improve communities of people through their initiative called Better Community, by Design. Artis will donate 100% of profits from their BrushCraft Collection and Cleaning System made on March 7 and 8 to organizations dedicated to building equal communities and providing women with resources needed to succeed. Artis is celebrated as a global leader in the beauty industry, always striving to deliver high-quality products in order for their customers to look and feel beautiful. Their Better Community, by Design platform is focused on designing and building better communities locally and globally.

To further support their community-focused initiative, Artis will be offering 50% off the BrushCraft Collection and Cleaning System from 9:30AM on March 7 until 11:59PM on March 8, exclusively on artisbrush.com. All of the brushes included in the BrushCraft Collection are made for liquid, cream or powder products, making them versatile and made for a range of women’s beauty needs. The products included in the Cleaning System are meant to help keep your brushes at the highest quality possible. From brush wipes to cleaning pads, these products will help maintain your brushes at home or on-the-go.

One organization that will benefit from the profits made on March 7 and 8 is Step Up, a charity dedicated to encouraging and inspiring young girls in under-resourced communities to fulfill their immense potential.

“At Artis, we’ve always believed that people are at the center of everything we do, from the way we’ve designed our products to the way we run our business. This year’s International Women’s Day theme of creating a better balance for a better world beautifully aligns with the mission of our Better Community, by Design initiative to build better communities,” said Leigh Adelman, Artis General Manager. “We hope that our participation in raising awareness for IWD is one small step in the right direction to designing in a better global community and are looking forward to rolling out additional programming later this year.”

Shop the BrushCraft Collection and Cleaning System from Artis on March 7 and 8 to help make a difference.