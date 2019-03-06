A Day In The Life: Celeb Facialist Joanna Vargas

Joanna Vargas is a multitasking master. From managing her salons on both coasts to personally tending to her high-profile roster of clients, there’s never a dull moment in her day. Business is so solid that she decided to expand and completely remodel her salon in New York. The airy new space boasts 13 treatment rooms, four Revitalight beds, and beautiful arched windows overlooking Bryant Park.

Why is it that Vargas has become such a skincare maven? It’s her commitment to noninvasive techniques paired with her organic skincare products that have celebrities including Julianne Moore, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, and Helena Christensen knocking at her door.

“It all started with facials when I created my first salon with my husband in 2009,” Vargas says. “I wanted the facials to be so special that my clients would leave their treatments so happy that they would tell their friends about it. My focus was using beauty technology and results-driven treatments.”

Fast-forward a decade, and she’s finally got her own version of heaven. “The space is really my dream come true,” she says. “I wanted a client to feel that magic was about to happen the moment they walked through the door. And now we have that. The decor is a mix of modern with some California beach decor, so a client can see we are a bicoastal brand.”

Her most sought-after treatment to this day is her signature facial, the Triple Crown. “It’s still my number one requested service.”

Below, she walks us through a day in the life of a beauty entrepreneur.

6 a.m. When I first get up, I read all my beauty news. I like to see what everyone is talking about. It’s a nice, easy way to start the day.

6:30 a.m. Then I do a Peloton cycling class in my house. It relieves stress and gives me energy to face the day!

7:15 a.m. Dry brush and shower.

7:30 a.m. Wake up my daughter for school. Then makeup while my daughter chooses her outfit for the day.

7:45 a.m. We all eat breakfast together in the morning before school.

8 a.m. Then I go to the office.

9 to 9:30 a.m. I arrive at work.

9:30 a.m. Executive staff meeting. I meet with my husband [the CEO], the COO, the brand manager, and the general manager of the two salons to go over anything we need to discuss that’s upcoming or issues we need to iron out.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Facials with clients.

1 to 1:30 p.m. Eat a light bite and get water with electrolytes. Then I walk downtown to the gym.

2 to 3 p.m. Boxing with Jason Lee at Iconoclast Fitness.

3 to 3:30 p.m. Shower and walk back to the office.

3:30 to 4 p.m. Emails and interviews.

4 to 5 p.m. Depends on the day. My daughter has dance class after school a few days a week, so I either leave to pick her up for that or I stay and do two more clients until 6 p.m.

6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Dinner at home with my husband and daughter, followed by homework. Phones are banned from dinner onward. I usually paint in the evenings—it’s so relaxing. Once I leave work, I stay off of electronics completely. Family time!

8:30 p.m. Story time and bedtime for Ruby.

9 p.m. I do a sheet mask while I read a book. I like biographies the most. This quiet time is also my time to catch up with my husband. Even though we work together, technically I almost never see him during the day.

11 p.m. Sleep!